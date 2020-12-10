Kendricks (calf) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Kendricks tweaked his calf in pregame warmups ahead of last week's win over Jacksonville, as the issue appears serious enough to force him out of practice time. Expect the UCLA product's practice availability the rest of the week to paint a clearer picture for his chances to suit up in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If Kendricks is sidelined for the second straight game, Todd Davis and Ryan Connelly would be in line for an uptick in snaps at linebacker.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tweaks injury in warmups•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Piling up tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Another double-digit effort•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Avoids injury report•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leading tackler through four games•