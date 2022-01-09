Kendricks (illness) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bears after the Vikings didn't reinstate him from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Saturday's deadline for Week 18 roster moves, Will Ragatz of SI.com reports.

Minnesota is expected to turn to Nick Vigil and Blake Lynch to handle near-every down roles at linebacker with Kendricks out of the lineup. The 29-year-old finishes out his seventh NFL campaign with a career-high 143 tackles and five sacks to go with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.