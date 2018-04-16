Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Signs extension

Kendricks is signing a five-year, $50 million extension that includes $25 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2015 second-round pick, Kendricks has started 41 times in 45 career regular-season games, piling up 314 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. While the contract may seem hefty for a player who isn't even among the league's elite at a non-premium position, the Vikings likely know they'd have a tough time finding another three-down linebacker with similar aptitude in coverage. Kendricks posted career-high totals for tackles (113) and defensive snaps (967) last season, but his IDP production fell shy of what's typical for a three-down inside linebacker, in part because Minnesota's opponents often had to abandon their running games.