Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Six tackles Sunday
Kendricks had six total tackles, defended two passes and had a quarterback in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
He played on 68 of the defense's 74 snaps as some of the starters got rest late in a blowout win. He'll be a good source of tackles again as the starting middle linebacker who stays on the field in passing situations.
