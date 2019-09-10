Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Six tackles Sunday

Kendricks had six total tackles, defended two passes and had a quarterback in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

He played on 68 of the defense's 74 snaps as some of the starters got rest late in a blowout win. He'll be a good source of tackles again as the starting middle linebacker who stays on the field in passing situations.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories