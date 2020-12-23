Kendricks (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Kendricks hasn't logged any amount of practice reps since injuring his calf early December, and it looks like he's on track to miss his fourth straight game. As one of the best coverage linebackers in the league, the Vikings' defense would be particularly loathe to operate without Kendricks in a matchup against Alvin Kamara and the Saints.
