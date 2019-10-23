Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies 12 tackles
Kendricks had 12 tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's win over the Lions.
Kendricks has now reached double-digit tackles in three of the last four games and also has three straight games with two pass breakups. The 27-year-old has been a dependable IDP option with 61 tackles (44 solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble through seven games.
