Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies 12 tackles

Kendricks had 12 tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's win over the Lions.

Kendricks has now reached double-digit tackles in three of the last four games and also has three straight games with two pass breakups. The 27-year-old has been a dependable IDP option with 61 tackles (44 solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble through seven games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories