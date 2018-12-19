Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies first sack

Kendricks had six tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Kendricks also added a pass breakup, but the six tackles represents his lowest total since Week 7 against the Jets. The 26-year-old is nearing a career-high in tackles (108 combined) and has two interceptions this season to double his career total to four.

