Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies seven tackles in win

Kendricks logged seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Kendricks has at least six tackles in every game this season but hasn't made many big plays. While he is just 10 tackles short of his career-high 113, he has no interceptions and just half a sack on the year.

