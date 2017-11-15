Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies team high in tackles

Kendricks led the Vikings in tackles with 10 (five solo) in its victory over the Redskins on Sunday.

Kendricks has now logged double-digit tackles in three of the previous four games. He was one of three Vikings defenders to play all 75 snaps, and figures to continue being heavily involved going forward.

