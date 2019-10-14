Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ten total tackles Sunday
Kendricks had 10 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a QB hit and had two passes defensed in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Kendricks has been averaging slightly more tackles this year (8.2 per game compared to 7.7 last season), while rating well in pass coverage. He's never been a big contributor in the pass rush despite Sunday's output, however, with one sack each of the last two seasons.
