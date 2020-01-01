Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Trending in wrong direction

Kendricks (quadriceps) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

This is more negative news for the linebacker, who hasn't practiced or played since suffering the injury in Week 16's loss to Green Bay. Kendricks will likely need to log at least limited practice this week if he wants a chance to play in the wild-card game against the Saints on Sunday. If he can't go, however, Kentrell Brothers and Eric Wilson would be in line to see an increase in snaps.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories