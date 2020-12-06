Kendricks won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a calf injury.
The injury was thought to have occurred in pre-game warmups, and the injury is serious enough to force him to miss the contest. With Kendricks sidelined, Troy Dye, Eric Wilson, Todd Davis and Ryan Connelly are the healthy linebackers for Week 13.
