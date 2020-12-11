Kendricks (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Kendricks got hurt in pregame warmups last week and will miss a second consecutive game as a result of the injury. He'll set his sights on healing up in time to face the Bears in Week 15, while Todd Davis should continue to fill in at linebacker. Davis played 100 percent of defensive snaps in Kendricks' stead last week after being limited exclusively to special teams duty over the previous three.