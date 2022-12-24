Kendricks (hip) is not among the Vikings' inactives for Saturday's battle against the Giants.
Kendricks hurt his hip against Indianapolis last week and was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday before logging a full session Thursday. The veteran linebacker hasn't missed a game this season and will extend that run by suiting up Saturday versus New York. Kendricks leads the Vikings with 119 tackles on the campaign.
