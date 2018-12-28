Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Will sit season finale
Kendricks (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Kendricks will miss his second straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury. In the fourth-year linebacker's absence, the Bears could have an easier time running the ball. Expect Eric Wilson to draw the start at middle linebacker as long as Kendricks remains sidelined.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ruled out with hammy issue•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Tallies first sack•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Nabs second interception•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Set to face Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...