Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Won't face Bears

Kendricks (quadriceps) is ruled out for Sunday's divisional contest against the Patriots, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kendricks suffered a quad injury during the first quarter of Week 16's loss to the Packers, and he'll miss Sunday's regular-season finale while working to recover. The star linebacker will target a return to the field in the postseason.

