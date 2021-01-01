Kendricks (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Kendricks was never placed on IR with his calf injury, but he ended up missing the Vikings' final five games of the season while recuperating. The 28-year-old wrapped up the campaign with 107 tackles over his 11 appearances. When he earned an All-Pro nod last season, Kendricks had only three more tackles over the course of a 15-game sample. The star linebacker remains under contract with Minnesota through 2023, but he's played for the last time this season.