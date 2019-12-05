Play

Wilson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Wilson was expected to slot into a starting role during this past Monday's loss to the Seahawks, but he only logged a 45-percent snap share. It's possible this injury held him back a bit, but the severity is unclear. The team will likely monitor his status closely leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Lions, as he's one of two healthy outside linebackers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories