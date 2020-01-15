Play

Wilson notched 62 tackles (36 solo) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Wilson also managed 13 tackles (nine solo) in two playoff games. The 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent in March, and his lack of upside as a pass-rusher means he'll remain off the IDP radar for 2020 even if the Vikings re-sign him.

