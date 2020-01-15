Vikings' Eric Wilson: Career-high tackles in 2019
Wilson notched 62 tackles (36 solo) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
Wilson also managed 13 tackles (nine solo) in two playoff games. The 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent in March, and his lack of upside as a pass-rusher means he'll remain off the IDP radar for 2020 even if the Vikings re-sign him.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Practices without limitations•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Battling shoulder issue•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Steps into starting role•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Monster performance in win•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Ready for starting role•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Plays just seven snaps Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...