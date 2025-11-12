Wilson logged five tackles (four solo) and forced a fumble during Minnesota's loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

WIlson had a strong outing despite the loss, as he forced a fumble for the third time this season while playing all but one of the Vikings' defensive snaps. Across nine games played, the 31-year-old has recorded 63 tackles (34 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and will look to add to his totals in Week 11 versus the Bears.