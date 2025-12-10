Wilson totaled six tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-0 shutout of Washington.

Wilson tied for the second-most tackles on the Vikings in the easy win. Among his stops was a sack of Marcus Mariota late in the third quarter. Wilson actually looked to have a sack earlier in the contest, but the play was negated by a Minnesota penalty. Still, Wilson has recorded a sack in consecutive contests and has already nearly doubled his previous career-best regular-season mark with 5.5 sacks on the campaign.