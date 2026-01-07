Wilson recorded 115 tackles (60 solo), including 6.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across 17 games with the Vikings in 2025.

Wilson started his NFL career with the Vikings in 2017, and he opted to rejoin the organization on a one-year, $2.6 million contract after spending the three prior years with the NFC North rival Packers. The return home was the right move for Wilson, who registered career highs in sacks and forced fumbles while posting the best tackling numbers since 2020 with the Vikings (122 tackles (62 solo) across 16 regular-season games). The veteran linebacker enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and could command a sizable pay day given his strong numbers in 2025.