Wilson recorded six total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Eagles.

Wilson maintained his high level of play in Week 7, finishing second on the team in takedowns behind safety Josh Metellus. The linebacker was also able to get to Jalen Hurts on two different occasions, securing his first 1.5 sacks of year. Wilson has now produced 41 total tackles (19 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles over six games this season.