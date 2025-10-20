Vikings' Eric Wilson: Impressive in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded six total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Eagles.
Wilson maintained his high level of play in Week 7, finishing second on the team in takedowns behind safety Josh Metellus. The linebacker was also able to get to Jalen Hurts on two different occasions, securing his first 1.5 sacks of year. Wilson has now produced 41 total tackles (19 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding two forced fumbles over six games this season.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Leads Minny with nine stops•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Productive again in starting role•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Likely to start in place of Cashman•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Makes impact off bench•
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Reunites with Minnesota•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Records 72 tackles for Green Bay•