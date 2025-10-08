default-cbs-image
Wilson tallied nine tackles (four solo) during the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Wilson led the Vikings in tackling Sunday and was one of three Minnesota players to play all 70 defensive snaps. Wilson has played every single defensive snap in three of the last four games, and the veteran linebacker has accumulated 35 tackles (18 solo) and two forced fumbles through the first five games of the regular season.

