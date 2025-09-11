Wilson is expected to step into a starting role at inside linebacker Sunday versus the Falcons, with Blake Cashman (hamstring) in line to miss time, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Wilson was productive off the bench Week 1 against the Bears, racking up five total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a QB hurry while playing 25 of 67 defensive snaps after Cashman's early exit. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Cashman (hamstring) is expected to miss time, positioning Wilson to start Sunday Night Football versus Atlanta in Week 2, and potentially longer.