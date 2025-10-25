Vikings' Eric Wilson: Logs 10 tackles in Week 8 defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson finished Thursday's loss to the Chargers with 10 tackles (six solo).
One of Wilson's stops came on special teams, while the others came on defensive plays. The veteran linebacker finished second on Minnesota in tackles and reached the double-digit mark for the first time this season. Wilson has tallied 51 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles through seven contests on the campaign.
