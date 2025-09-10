Vikings' Eric Wilson: Makes impact off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson had five total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a QB hurry in Monday's win over Chicago.
Wilson played on 25 of the defense's 67 snaps as he got increased playing time with Brian Cashman suffering a hamstring injury. Wilson could move into the starting lineup this week against Atlanta if Cashman is sidelined.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Wilson: Reunites with Minnesota•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Records 72 tackles for Green Bay•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Logs nine stops vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Records season-high tackle total•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Monster performance in Week 7•
-
Packers' Eric Wilson: Staying in Green Bay•