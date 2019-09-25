Wilson recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks across 59 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Wilson has replaced Ben Gedeon in Week 2 due to injury and now it may be Wilson's spot to lose. Not only did he play every defensive snap in the contest, he also led the team in tackles and sacks. If he can put together a few more performances of this caliber, look for the 24-year-old to be a sought after IDP candidate.