Vikings' Eric Wilson: Plays just seven snaps Sunday
Wilson had two tackles and played just seven snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Wilson begins the season in a reserve linebacker role. He won't get on the field much in games like Sunday where the opposing offense is mostly passing the ball.
