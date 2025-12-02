Vikings' Eric Wilson: Posts big stat line in Week 13 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson finished Sunday's loss to Seattle with 11 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks and four total tackles for loss.
It was an ugly day for the Vikings as a team, but Wilson managed to put forth a strong effort on defense. His 11 stops led Minnesota and were a season-high mark for the veteran linebacker. Wilson's sack pushed him to 4.5 on the campaign, which is already a career-best total through 12 contests.
