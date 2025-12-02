default-cbs-image
Wilson finished Sunday's loss to Seattle with 11 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks and four total tackles for loss.

It was an ugly day for the Vikings as a team, but Wilson managed to put forth a strong effort on defense. His 11 stops led Minnesota and were a season-high mark for the veteran linebacker. Wilson's sack pushed him to 4.5 on the campaign, which is already a career-best total through 12 contests.

