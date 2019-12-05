Play

Wilson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Wilson was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to a shoulder issue, but he now looks back to full health. The 25-year-old played only 45 percent of snaps on defense during Week 13's loss to the Seahawks, but he could be in line for a larger workload against the Lions on Sunday now that no injury is holding him back.

