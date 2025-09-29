Vikings' Eric Wilson: Productive again in starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson had nine total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in Dublin.
Wilson is started at inside linebacker with Blake Cashman (hamstring) sidelined and had another productive game. He has 21 total tackles and two forced tackles over his last three games while in a starting role.
