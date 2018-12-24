Wilson logged nine tackles and one sack during Sunday's victory over Detroit.

Getting the start in place of the injured Eric Kendricks (hamstring), Wilson performed admirably in the middle of the Vikings defense. Three of his tackles went for a loss, and his lone sack matched Kendricks' season total from each of the past two seasons. If Kendricks remains sidelined in Week 17, Wilson showed he has some upside as an IDP prospect.

