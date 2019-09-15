Wilson is expected to start at linebacker for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Wilson will get the start in place of the injured Ben Gedeon, who is dealing with a groin injury and is inactive for the contest. Wilson is coming off just seven defensive snaps last week, so it's unclear just how much the Vikings plan on using him in the defense.

