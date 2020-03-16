Vikings' Eric Wilson: Return to Minnesota likely
The Vikings placed a second-round tender on Wilson on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The move signifies that a team must send Minnesota a second-round pick in return if they wish to sign the unrestricted free agent. Wilson established himself as one of the most consistent linebackers for the Vikings in 2019, suiting up in all 16 games and racking up 62 tackles (36 solo) and three sacks. The 25-year-old logged a few starts at the end of the season at linebacker in 2019, and he'll likely assume that role should he stick in Minnesota for 2020.
