The Vikings signed Wilson to a contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wilson started 12 of his 17 regular-season appearances with Green Bay in 2024, recording 72 tackles (38 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across. The veteran linebacker now stands to play a key rotational role in Minnesota's interior linebacker corps. He began his career with the Vikings, playing with the team from 2017-20.
