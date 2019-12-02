Vikings' Eric Wilson: Steps into starting role
Wilson will start at weakside linebacker after Ben Gedeon (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wilson started three games so far this season and had an 11-tackle performance Week 3, but his defensive role has mostly been limited. The 25-year-old's production as a fill-in starter earlier illustrates some potential IDP viability, but his actual workload won't be fully clear until after Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.
