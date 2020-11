Wilson recorded seven tackles (five solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Monday's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Wilson was quite impressive yet again, getting good pressure on Nick Foles and remaining active in coverage. He's racked up 61 tackles through nine games, just one shy of a career high, and he's already reached personal bests with 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions. Not bad for a contract year.