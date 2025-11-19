default-cbs-image
Wilson recorded seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 19-17 loss versus the Bears.

Wilson has now tallied at least six tackles in all of his last eight games. He's still second fiddle to Blake Cashman at inside linebacker though, limiting his IDP upside. He nevertheless profiles as a viable IDP option for fantasy managers in a Week 12 matchup against his former team in Green Bay.

