Vikings' Eric Wilson: Two sacks in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson had six total tackles, 2.0 sacks and three tackles for a loss in Sunday's win at Detroit.
Wilson's strong season continues, as he moved into the starting lineup in Week 2 and hasn't looked back. He has a career-high 3.5 sacks along with 57 tackles and two forced fumbles in eight games.
