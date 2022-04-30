The Vikings selected Otomewo in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

A massive defensive end that went to college at Minnesota, Otomewo measures in at 6-foot-5, 282 pounds, though he didn't test in the pre-draft process due to a knee injury. Otemewo has room to improve as a pass rusher, as he registered just 7.5 sacks through four seasons with the Gophers. He's a quick, smart player that uses his tools to his advantage, and the Vikings have enough pass rushers that he won't need to contribute in that area right away.