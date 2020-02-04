Vikings' Everson Griffen: Able to void contract
Griffen has the option to void his contract this offseason, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Griffen signed a four-year, $58 million extension in July 2017, later agreeing to a reduced base salary for 2019. He's now set to enter the second season of the extension, carrying a $12.9 million base salary and $13.9 million cap hit, per overthecap.com. None of the remaining money is guaranteed, so Griffen may decide to void the contract, especially if he's worried the Vikings might release him later in the offseason. The 32-year-old defensive end had 41 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games during the 2019 campaign, adding six tackles and 1.5 sacks in two playoff appearances. His 24 QB hits during the regular season tied for 11th in the league, and a 76.0 grade from Pro Football Focus tied for 26th among 108 qualified edge rushers. Even so, the cap-strapped Vikings may consider Griffen expendable, after fellow defensive ends Danielle Hunter (14.5 sacks) and Ifeadi Odenigbo (7.0 sacks) also had impressive seasons in 2019.
