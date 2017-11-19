Vikings' Everson Griffen: Active against Rams
Griffen (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Griffen missed last week's game with the injury, but was able to participate in practice all week though limited. Griffen's 10 sacks on the season are tied for third in the NFL, and he's supplemented that pass rushing with 29 total stops and two forced fumbles.
