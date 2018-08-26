Vikings' Everson Griffen: Active at Sunday's practice

Griffen (leg) participated in Sunday's practice and competed in some 11-on-11 snaps, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Griffen may not play in the Vikings' final preseason game against the Titans, but he is looking healthier and, barring a setback, should be good to go for the regular season opener on Sep. 9. As long as Griffen remains out of game action, Stephen Weatherly figures to see some additional action with the first-team defense.

