Vikings' Everson Griffen: Allegedly involved in hotel incident Saturday
Griffen (knee) was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation Saturday with employees of the downtown Minneapolis hotel where he's been staying, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Griffen was reportedly making threats that he would begin shooting if he wasn't allowed into his hotel room. Police were summoned, but Griffen reportedly left without incident and was never asked for identification by the responding officers, which kept his name off the official incident report. The Pro Bowler has been dealing with a knee injury that held him out of Week 3, so his status for Thursday's game against the Rams appears to be in jeopardy due to multiple factors.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will not play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Being evaluated at local hospital•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Won't play this week•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Logs 69 snaps•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Participates in practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...