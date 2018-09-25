Vikings' Everson Griffen: Allegedly involved in hotel incident Saturday

Griffen (knee) was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation Saturday with employees of the downtown Minneapolis hotel where he's been staying, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Griffen was reportedly making threats that he would begin shooting if he wasn't allowed into his hotel room. Police were summoned, but Griffen reportedly left without incident and was never asked for identification by the responding officers, which kept his name off the official incident report. The Pro Bowler has been dealing with a knee injury that held him out of Week 3, so his status for Thursday's game against the Rams appears to be in jeopardy due to multiple factors.