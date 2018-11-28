Vikings' Everson Griffen: Another sack Sunday

Griffen recorded one sack across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Griffen didn't stuff the stat sheet Sunday night, but showed up when it mattered most, delivering a huge sack on Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter with the Packers driving. Across six games this season, Griffen has recorded 14 tackles and three sacks.

