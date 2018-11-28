Vikings' Everson Griffen: Another sack Sunday
Griffen recorded one sack across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Griffen didn't stuff the stat sheet Sunday night, but showed up when it mattered most, delivering a huge sack on Aaron Rodgers late in the fourth quarter with the Packers driving. Across six games this season, Griffen has recorded 14 tackles and three sacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Has 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Plays 37 snaps in return•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Will play Sunday versus Saints•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Primed for return•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: May not play Week 8•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Set to return to team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...