Vikings' Everson Griffen: Arrested Saturday

Griffen (knee) was arrested Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The ramifications of Griffen's arrest are not yet known. The Pro Bowler has been dealing with a knee injury that held him out of Week 3, so his status for Thursday's game against the Rams appears to be in jeopardy due to multiple factors.

More News
Our Latest Stories