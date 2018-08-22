Vikings' Everson Griffen: Barely participates Wednesday
Griffen (leg) didn't do much during Wednesday's "shells" practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He had a wrap on under the sock on his left leg an iced it afterwards, suggesting he is still dealing with an infection.
Griffen suffered a cot on his leg in a freak incident involving an end table, leaving him on the sidelines for the past week. His presence at practice is an encouraging sign, but it doesn't sound as though he participate much during the session.
More News
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Remains out of practice•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Dealing with cut on leg, should be back soon•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Absence not injury related•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Closing in on 100 percent•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Expected back for training camp•
-
Vikings' Everson Griffen: Sitting out OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.