Vikings' Everson Griffen: Barely participates Wednesday

Griffen (leg) didn't do much during Wednesday's "shells" practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He had a wrap on under the sock on his left leg an iced it afterwards, suggesting he is still dealing with an infection.

Griffen suffered a cot on his leg in a freak incident involving an end table, leaving him on the sidelines for the past week. His presence at practice is an encouraging sign, but it doesn't sound as though he participate much during the session.