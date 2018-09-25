Vikings' Everson Griffen: Being evaluated at local hospital

Griffen is being evaluated at a local hospital over concerns about his mental health, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Griffen was verbally threatening to shoot someone on Saturday afternoon at a local hotel, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cites reports. A prior report was in error that he was arrested breaking into a home, the St. Paul Pioneer Press adds.

Griffen missed last week's loss to Buffalo due to what was described as a personal issue. However, he missed Monday's walkthrough with what the team listed as a knee injury. It doesn't sound like he will play in Thursday's game. Vikings GM Rick Spielman said in a statement that "We are currently focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."