Vikings' Everson Griffen: Being evaluated at local hospital
Griffen is being evaluated at a local hospital over concerns about his mental health, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Griffen was verbally threatening to shoot someone on Saturday afternoon at a local hotel, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cites reports. A prior report was in error that he was arrested breaking into a home, the St. Paul Pioneer Press adds.
Griffen missed last week's loss to Buffalo due to what was described as a personal issue. However, he missed Monday's walkthrough with what the team listed as a knee injury. It doesn't sound like he will play in Thursday's game. Vikings GM Rick Spielman said in a statement that "We are currently focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."
