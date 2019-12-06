Vikings' Everson Griffen: Clear for Week 14
Griffen (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Griffen played a season-low 57 percent of defensive snaps against the Seahawks and began the week as a limited practice participant, but he's ready to go for Week 14. The 31-year-old should resume his more typical heavier workload now that he's healthy.
